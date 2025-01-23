Donald Trump outlines vision for American-led global prosperity at World Economic Forum

President Donald Trump laid out his vision for America's new "golden age" on Thursday while addressing attendees at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Speaking to attendees remotely via a live video feed, Trump discussed the speed at which his administration is working to address problems with illegal immigration, crime, and high inflation.

The president also laid out his economic plan, emphasizing that the U.S. will become the global leader in crypto and artificial intelligence.

Trump said that his plan will "make the United States a manufacturing superpower, and the world capital of artificial intelligence and crypto."

While addressing global business leaders, Trump outlined why they should bring manufacturing back to the U.S. "Come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on earth," he said.

The president also reiterated his message that America will no longer tolerate Canada treating it unfairly in trade. He said that Canada can avoid tariffs and other economic measures by becoming the 51st state.

Trump also touted his executive order ending diversity, equity, and inclusion "nonsense." The president pledged to end government censorship, while declaring that it's now the official policy of the U.S. that there are only two genders.

Concluding his address, President Trump told the WEF that although his administration has already accomplished more in four days than others have in four years, much more is on the way to make America "greater, bigger, stronger, and better than ever before."

"We're just getting started," he said.