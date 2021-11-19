Double standard? Exemptions seemingly allowed for Transport Canada employees, but not for travellers

Submit your information If you are a pandemic whistleblower, inside government, law enforcement, inside a business, a hospital, a care home, a pharmaceutical company, or a laboratory and have information you think the public must know, fill out the form on this page. Sign up

I recently read a vaccine mandate religious exemption document for Transport Canada employees — and I noticed that Transport Canada employees have more privileges than the general population.

Are you surprised? Are we once again in the presence of a double standard?

I wanted to know the exact criteria required to obtain an exemption to the mandate, so I wrote to Transport Canada’s media relations to find out what solution was offered to those exempted for their religion.

I did not receive any response from them.

We then proceeded to do an Access to Information request to find out what was really going on with all this.

We will keep our eyes open and let you know the story behind it — the other side of the story.

If you are part of a large company, whether it's an airline, a healthcare company, or anything else, and you hear things or know information that needs to be disclosed — all while maintaining your confidentiality — we need you!

Send us your documents and we'll keep you confidential while investigating your leads.

We have a special website for this: PandemicWhistleBlower.com

If you're someone who doesn't have information to share but you want to support the extra work it's going to take to chase down these leads, you can donate there at PandemicWhistleBlower.com.