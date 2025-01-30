Doug Ford brands himself a 'fighter' as he calls needless Ontario election

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

Canada could be faced with tariffs on exports to the United States as soon as this weekend, if President Donald Trump is to be believed. The American leader issued the threat in response to Canada's lax border security, which the U.S. says is allowing drugs and illegal immigration to flow south.

In response to the possible trade war, Premier Doug Ford has called an election in Ontario, branding himself a “fighter” and declaring he needs a “clear mandate” to counter Trump.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at whether this decision was really something Ford needed to do and wondered why Canadian leaders are taking a hostile approach to Trump.

Taking aim at Ford's claim that he would return to pandemic-era spending, Ezra asked: “To do what? How? And what does that even mean, how would it work? Would it just be a gift to companies that export? Would they be able to pocket it? Would he be paying the tariffs or what? Is it just free money? How, paid for by whom, may I ask?”

The difference between Ford's Progressive Conservatives and his Liberal or New Democrat challengers is akin to saying “we're going to spend money” compared to “the opposition would waste money,” Ezra added.

Ford's “Canada is not for sale” messaging, as seen by the hat's he's been wearing lately, isn't “clicking,” he said.

“I don't think Ford really knows what to do. But why hasn't he tried to figure it out? Why hasn't Doug Ford gone down to Mar-a-Lago or the White House to try to fix the problem or at least to try to learn more about it? Isn't that actually how you fight with a friend or a neighbour, especially if your neighbour is a little more like Tony Soprano than Ned Flanders.”