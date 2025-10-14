Doug Ford continues focus on booze policies as Ontarians struggle to make ends meet

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed Doug Ford's bizarre focus on alcohol policy as Ontarians battle soaring cost-of-living concerns.

Despite claiming to not drink, the Ontario premier has been attempting to sway voters with alcohol policy for several years now. Ford promoted his 'buck-a-beer' campaign promise seven years ago, which fizzled out within weeks and was not a success.

The premier then shifted from promoting cheap alcohol to banning certain products from being sold in the LCBO, Ontario's government-run liquor monopoly.

As David explained, Ford's booze banning appears to be driven by political grandstanding rather than sales figures. In 2022, Ford ordered the removal of Russian vodka products from LCBO shelves over Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

More recently, earlier this year, all U.S. liquor products were pulled from LCBO shelves due to a Canada-U.S. tariff dispute. This resulted in a billion dollars worth of inventory sitting in warehouses, paid for by taxpayers, making a mockery of Ford's "Respect for taxpayers" slogan.

Doug Ford says Ontario will maintain its ban on American booze until tariffs are lifted or a trade deal is reached.



The premier adds that the province still has a "few months" before it has to start pouring out liquor like Quebec. pic.twitter.com/DpkJ9B4F3a — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 27, 2025

David questioned why this existing inventory wasn't sold off before the ban took effect, again attributing the decision to a desire for photo opportunities.

The premier has also recently threatened to remove all products from Diageo — a liquor behemoth — from LCBO shelves in February 2026. This move is in response to Diageo's planned closure of its Crown Royal bottling facility in Amherstburg, Ontario, which will result in 160 job losses in a town already facing a high unemployment rate.

Premier Ford blasts booze behemoth Diageo for announcing the closure of its Crown Royal bottling factory in Amherstburg, Ont.



"Who in their right mind, any business person with half a brain, would go after their largest customer in North America?" pic.twitter.com/GpwKOxLHBW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 6, 2025

In another photo-op, the premier poured out a bottle of Crown Royal in front of reporters to hammer home his defiant message condemning Diageo. The booze behemoth Diageo's extensive portfolio includes Guinness, Baileys, Johnnie Walker, and Captain Morgan.

As David explained, Ford's liquor stunts, from buck-a-beer to Diageo threats, show a premier who is out of touch and prioritizing political theatre over the real pain of Ontarians struggling to make ends meet.

