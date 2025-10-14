Doug Ford continues focus on booze policies as Ontarians struggle to make ends meet

The premier appears to be more concerned with photo-ops and political grandstanding than sales numbers.

RebelNews+ Clips
  |   October 14, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed Doug Ford's bizarre focus on alcohol policy as Ontarians battle soaring cost-of-living concerns.

Despite claiming to not drink, the Ontario premier has been attempting to sway voters with alcohol policy for several years now. Ford promoted his 'buck-a-beer' campaign promise seven years ago, which fizzled out within weeks and was not a success.

The premier then shifted from promoting cheap alcohol to banning certain products from being sold in the LCBO, Ontario's government-run liquor monopoly.

As David explained, Ford's booze banning appears to be driven by political grandstanding rather than sales figures. In 2022, Ford ordered the removal of Russian vodka products from LCBO shelves over Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

More recently, earlier this year, all U.S. liquor products were pulled from LCBO shelves due to a Canada-U.S. tariff dispute. This resulted in a billion dollars worth of inventory sitting in warehouses, paid for by taxpayers, making a mockery of Ford's "Respect for taxpayers" slogan. 

David questioned why this existing inventory wasn't sold off before the ban took effect, again attributing the decision to a desire for photo opportunities.

The premier has also recently threatened to remove all products from Diageo — a liquor behemoth — from LCBO shelves in February 2026. This move is in response to Diageo's planned closure of its Crown Royal bottling facility in Amherstburg, Ontario, which will result in 160 job losses in a town already facing a high unemployment rate. 

In another photo-op, the premier poured out a bottle of Crown Royal in front of reporters to hammer home his defiant message condemning Diageo. The booze behemoth Diageo's extensive portfolio includes Guinness, Baileys, Johnnie Walker, and Captain Morgan.

As David explained, Ford's liquor stunts, from buck-a-beer to Diageo threats, show a premier who is out of touch and prioritizing political theatre over the real pain of Ontarians struggling to make ends meet.

Sell the LCBO!

3,399 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
meta-img

The public sector union that represents LCBO workers is out of control! But now a bigger question arises: Why is the government even in the booze retailing business to begin with? The role of government is to tax and regulate, not to sell the stuff. Please sign our petition right here on this website to send a message to the province of Ontario that it is time to Sell the LCBO!

Will you sign?

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now
 

RebelNews+ Clips

RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.

Subscribe now to get the full experience! 

https://rebelnewsplus.com/

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.