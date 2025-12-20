Doug Ford defends selectively edited Ronald Reagan anti-tariff ad as 'the best ever run'

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford fielded questions this week on the state of Canada–U.S. trade relations, amid criticism that the selectively edited Ronald Reagan advertisement promoted by Ford was partially responsible for the failed negotiations.

“That was the best ad that has ever been run — 12.4 billion views,” Ford insisted, prompting a visible reaction from the prime minister.

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey, alongside Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich, discussed how the advertisement — and Ford himself — have inflicted significant damage on Canada–U.S. relations.

“It cost us more than $75 million, it probably cost us the country depending on how long this goes on for,” Drea said, referring to the ad campaign.

“Just because a lot of people saw your failure doesn’t make it a win,” said Sheila of Ford’s emphasis on the ad’s view count. “It was so stupid that even Mark Carney couldn’t keep a poker face, which is saying something.”