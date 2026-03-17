Doug Ford launches war on transparency, shielding cabinet from Freedom of Information records

The move will restrict the public’s access to the Ontario government, exempting the premier, cabinet ministers and staff from freedom of information laws. What is Doug Ford so desperate to hide?

Tamara Ugolini
  |   March 17, 2026   |   Activism   |   Be the first to comment

Ontarians, the government is coming for your right to know.

For years, freedom of information requests have been one of the few tools ordinary citizens, journalists, and researchers have had to hold power to account and peel back the curtain on government decisions.

That tool is now under direct assault.

Public and Business Service Delivery Minister Stephen Crawford confirmed the Doug Ford Progressive Conservative government’s plan to exempt the premier, his cabinet ministers and their staff from freedom of information laws entirely.

They’re selling it as “modernization” and a way to “protect against Chinese spies,” but it smells more like a brazen Big Government power grab to operate in total secrecy.

This comes hot on the heels of Premier Ford facing intense pressure to release his personal cellphone records — the same phone he uses for official business, with sources saying that his chief of staff and senior aides dodge government communication disclosure laws by utilizing encrypted apps like WhatsApp and Signal.

When access to information shrinks, accountability dies.

Journalists can’t break stories. Researchers can’t expose failures. Families and communities lose their voice against policies that reshape their lives.

This isn’t partisan; it affects everyone. The government may view transparency as a “burden,” but really, it’s the bare minimum in a democracy.

If the government is truly acting in the best interest of the public, then why make it harder for the public to see how they’re shaping policy and decisions?

The public has a right to know, and that means access that isn’t coming in the form of heavily redacted fragments months later.

What is Doug Ford hiding? Submit your tips at ExposeFord.com and help rip down the wall of secrecy.

Sign our petition to help us expose Doug Ford!

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Goal: 10,000 signatures
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Ontarians rely on Freedom of Information as one of the only real tools to hold those in power accountable, and the proposed changes to exempt the Premier’s office, cabinet ministers, and their staff would make it far harder to see how decisions are made and how public money is spent. This is an expansion of secrecy that will lead to more delays, more redactions, and greater barriers between the public and the truth, especially amid concerns about government business being conducted on personal devices and encrypted apps. Ontarians have a right to know, and we call on you to stop these changes and protect transparency and accountability.

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

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