Doug Ford points fingers at Ottawa, says 'no one can get it together' on immigration

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shifted blame on immigration during a recent address, asserting that while his government is doing what it can, the issue largely falls outside provincial jurisdiction.

"I do my best, but it falls under the federal government," said Ford. "And, to be very frank, no matter what party's in charge up there, immigration's a tough file up there. No one seems to be able to get it together, no matter if it was the Conservatives or Liberals, because there's a tremendous amount of people."

He pointed to Toronto's rapid population growth—an increase of 237,000 residents in a single year—as evidence of the strain immigration is placing on local resources. Still, he offered no plan for how the problem could be addressed.

On Thursday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid took aim at both the federal and provincial governments for their ongoing inaction while mass immigration policies steadily undermine the country.

"[Ford is] saying that no matter what party is in charge, immigration is a tough file. It's tougher when you're stupid," said Sheila. "And it is a little bit tougher when you don't want to actually do the things you need to do to get immigration under control."

Tamara responded with exasperation to Ford's claim that the province is doing "its best" to "keep up" with immigration. "We don't necessarily have the ability to keep up with the immigration. We have to stop it and curb it," she said. "Quebec seems to be doing an OK job… They're starting to, anyway, by limiting the number of immigrants that they can receive. Yes, it's a federal issue, but the provinces have to push back."