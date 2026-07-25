Doug Ford punishes MPPs over expenses — but won't answer for his own

The Doug Ford Progressive Conservatives are currently mired in an expense scandal. The resulting stench is akin to a skunk; it simply won't go away...

Several MPPs who live within a short driving distance from Queen’s Park were staying at ritzy downtown Toronto hotels rather than bothering to commute home. Hey, we get it: nothing beats room service, you don’t have to clean up after yourself, and you get one of those nice little Belgian chocolates placed upon your pillow.

But the thing is, all these MPPs charged these hotel stays to the ever-beleaguered Ontario taxpayer and/or party donors.

Perhaps the worst offender is Stan Cho. Cho’s North Toronto residence is just a handful of subway stops away from the legislature. And yet even he stayed at hotels!

Predictably, there has been much blowback. So, Premier Doug Ford — whose polling numbers are currently plummeting — rightfully punished these big spenders. In Cho's case, he lost his cabinet position and must pay back the more than $16,000 he squandered on hotels.

Earlier this week, Ford was scrummed on this matter, during which a journalist asked him a superb question regarding the misuse of taxpayer funds and personal responsibility: Ford was asked if he will personally pay back the $200,000 that is outstanding thanks to his purchase and sale of a private jet.

Ford’s answer? When he’s on the road, he eats at McDonald's!

Wow, McDonald's? That's harsh! After all, we don’t think the Golden Arches has cherry cheesecake on the menu.

Doug Ford just uttered the biggest non-answer of the year. It's akin to asking, “What kind of car do you drive?” and the answer provided is, “My drapes are green.”

Bottom line: this is yet another shocking example of one law for me, one law for thee; do as I say, not as I do. It is all just like back in the COVID days, when Doug Ford lectured us all to stay hunkered down at home while he buggered off to his swank cottage!

The lack of shame is incredible. Especially since Doug "Fraud" Ford once ran on the election slogan, “Respect for taxpayers.”

To quote the late great Fred Willard: “Wha' happened?!”