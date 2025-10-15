Doug Ford recounts confronting Home Depot shoplifter, threatening him with 'a beating'

Doug Ford's recent comments are raising eyebrows, as the Ontario premier recounted threatening an alleged shoplifter with violence during an incident outside of a Home Depot over the summer.

Speaking to an audience at the Empire Club in Toronto on Tuesday, Ford told the story about how he confronted the alleged thief outside of a Home Depot near his residence several months ago after ditching his police detail.

The comments came as Ford was discussing the need to strengthen bail conditions as criminals are becoming increasingly emboldened.

The premier explained that as he was looking for plants to buy at the Home Depot early one morning, he saw a man walking out of the store with two backpacks. The man was being followed by two security guards claiming he stole something, the premier added.

Ford said that when he told the security guards to "go get" the alleged thief, they responded by saying they weren't allowed to "go get him".

The premier then said he thought, "screw this, I'm going after this guy." He then explained that he got in his car and followed the man to confront him.

"I said, 'Buddy, I'm going to kick your a** all over the parking lot, show me what's in your bag,"' he said.

Ford said that once the Home Depot manager arrived on the scene as well, the perpetrator began emptying out his bags, with a stolen product from the store becoming visible.

"He went in there and pulled out one of those saw blades that you open up and use as a saw blade, and the store manager said 'that's what he stole,'" the premier continued.

"Then I went on to tell him, if I ever see him in the parking lot, he's going to get a beating like he's never got before," Ford said.

Critics have questioned the authenticity of the premier's story, with Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant joking that the chances of Ford's story being factual are extremely low.

  • Crude Sausage
    commented 2025-10-15 14:17:25 -0400 Flag
    I wonder if Doug Ford is aware that current Canadian laws allow him to be prosecuted merely for uttering threats, regardless of the circumstances.