Doug Ford rejects Western separation sentiment: 'This is a time to unite the country'

Ontario's premier stressed the need to come together as Canadians and took aim at those expressing support or interest in Western separation.

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Premier Ford's strong rejection of increasing Western separation sentiment following another Liberal victory in the federal election.

Speaking to reporters earlier today, Ford also seemingly took a shot at Premier Smith over her concerns about federal overreach and the new reform initiatives she has launched in Alberta.

"This is a time to unite the country, not people saying, 'oh I'm leaving the country,' or 'I'm doing this, I'm doing that,'" he said. "United we stand divided we fall," Ford added. 

Sheila criticized Ford for getting "angry" at Alberta's premier for simply trying to stand up for her province. 

"Doug Ford...is apparently angry at Danielle Smith for saying 'this is our future, we're going to decide it, together, and we're not going to hate each other at the end of day for it,'" she said.

"Apparently that's an objectionable opinion for a leader to have," Sheila added.

Premier Smith recently opened the door to potential Western separation by lowering the petition threshold required for citizen-led referendums.

Separation sentiment in the province appears to be rising, with a new Nanos poll showing one in four people in Alberta identify as Albertans first, and Canadians second.

