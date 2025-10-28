Doug Ford says he loves small businesses. So why did he shut them down during COVID?

Did you know that October is Small Business Month?

We found this out thanks to Premier Doug Ford posting a whiz-bang video about a certain small business in his Toronto riding.

Ford stated: “This Small Business Month, we’re highlighting local businesses like Potenza Meats on Islington Ave. in Etobicoke, where Mike and his family are creating jobs, serving their community and supporting Ontario’s economy.”

We think Potenza Meats looks like a terrific butcher shop. And we really must pick up some of their legendary homemade sausages sometime soon.

It's peculiar that Ford, who previously targeted small businesses, is now advocating for them. Ma & pa shops were ordered to close or face steep prices during the pandemic.

That’s not conjecture. Do you remember when the authorities deployed the Toronto Police Service's Mounted Unit against rebellious restaurateur Adam Skelly.

Skelly was forcibly arrested for selling food at his now-defunct Adamson Barbecue. Notably, a Costco superstore just 400 metres away continued its foodservice operations as usual during COVID.

Unbelievable…

Doug Ford prioritized big businesses like Costco, Walmart, and the LCBO during COVID, keeping them open.

Ford's business, Deco Labels, was reportedly the only small business in Ontario to operate unscathed during COVID.

Deco Labels, which produces signs and stickers for retailers, including those for COVID-19 protocols like one-way floor arrows, experienced booming business during the pandemic.

Deco Labels, led by Ontario's Premier, was conveniently declared an essential service. Conflict of interest, anyone?

What happened to Doug Ford? His 2018 campaign slogan, "For the people," contrasts sharply with his later actions, calling protestors "yahoos" and having them arrested.

How about “Ontario: Open for business”? (Did the Premier mean, “Big business” – or “My business”?)

Is Premier Ford truly a small business champion? We're not buying it, Dougie.