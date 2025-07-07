Doug Ford shifts gears on EVs, joins Danielle Smith in push for energy exports

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, visiting Alberta for the Calgary Stampede over the weekend, announced a new agreement with Premier Danielle Smith to advance pipelines and other infrastructure aimed at exporting Canadian energy and natural resources both domestically and internationally.

"Today marks an important step forward in uniting our country as Alberta joins forces with Ontario to pursue our shared goals of economic growth, opportunity, and prosperity," said Premier Smith. "We're uniting with Ontario to amplify our voices and double down on our efforts to carve a path forward together, for Alberta, for Ontario, and for Canada."

On today's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies reacted to the joint statement from Premiers Smith and Ford, including their call for the federal government to scrap its electric vehicle mandate, which requires 20% of all new car sales in 2026 to be zero-emission.

"This is a fantasy, this 2035 goal of not allowing new fossil fuel vehicles to be sold in Canada… It is not going to happen," said David.

"[Doug Ford] has been the recipient of billions and billions of dollars in electric vehicle manufacturing bailouts," Sheila reminded viewers. "And now those companies are going broke here and abroad."