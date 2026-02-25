Doug Ford tells CNN 'so many Canadians' are cheering on Democrats ahead of midterms

Doug Ford recently joined CNN, telling host Wolf Blitzer he's “never seen so many Canadians all cheering on the Democrats” ahead of the upcoming U.S. midterm elections this fall.

“We saw what happened in Congress, we saw what happened in the Supreme Court; the walls are closing in, I believe, on President Trump right now and he's feeling the pressure,” the Ontario premier said, suggesting Trump's tariff agenda will cause swing state voters to abandon Republicans.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle condemned Premier Ford's needless prodding of the American administration.

“Nobody that I know is cheering for the Democrats,” said Saskatchewan resident Lise. “Doug does know how destructive it will be if the Democrats get elected again?” she wondered, adding the U.S. “just dodged a bullet not electing Kamala Harris.”

“I'm not cheering for the Democrats, who hate oil and gas from Alberta and who block our pipelines,” asserted Sheila. “I'm cheering for low unemployment for our American friends, I'm cheering for a reclamation of their culture, for these ICE deportations. I'm cheering for that; I'm not cheering for the Democrats.”

The people who “put men in women's prisons” are not worth supporting, continued Lise. “That's the line that I just will not cross, and that's what the Democrats did.”

The Ontario premier's comments reveal where “Toronto boomer types like Doug Ford” think Canada stops, said Sheila.