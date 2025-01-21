Doug Ford threatens to pull American alcohol from LCBO shelves as trade war looms

“Suddenly, Doug Ford has this come to Jesus moment, where [he says] we're going to get tough with our liquor in terms of deciding who's going to get onto the monopoly shelves of the LCBO when this has always been a problem for domestic makers,” said David Menzies.

  January 21, 2025   |   News Analysis

A trade war between Canada and the United States didn't come to fruition on day one of President Donald Trump's term, but the threat still remains. Despite signing a bevy of executive orders after inauguration, the new president said potential tariffs on Canadian goods could come into force February 1.

With a potential trade war looming, Premier Doug Ford discussed how the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, which controls the sale of alcohol in the province, could pull American-made products off its shelves.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini weighed in on the brewing controversy between the two nations.

“It's absolutely egregious,” said David Menzies of Ford's statements, given the premier's previous lack of support for Ontario-made wines.

Tamara said it reminded her of the previous rush to ban Russian-made alcohol products following the outbreak of war with Ukraine.

“I think Russia (and Putin) basically just smiled and nodded and that didn't go anywhere,” she said.

“I guess we'll see, but it is funny to see Ford attempting to troll Trump by wearing his Canada is not for sale hat following the remarks by Trump [that he would make Canada the 51st state].”

