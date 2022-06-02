Doug Ford threw a party the other day. But certain people were not allowed to attend – even if they were invited guests!

As parties go, the Doug Ford rally at the Toronto Congress Centre on Wednesday left a lot to be desired. In fact, for some people, this shindig resembled a Yoko Ono concert: it started out badly — and then proceeded to get horrid.

Case in point: the “greeters” at the Toronto Congress Centre were uniformed Toronto Police Service officers. And based on “intelligence” from someone only identified as “Zack,” the cops would prohibit entry of those deemed to be “undesirable.” And incredibly, that included Rebel News staffers who wanted to cover the rally.

But here’s the thing: we were invited guests to this rally! In fact, we received a voicemail invitation from Premier Doug Ford himself. Here’s what he had to say: “This is Doug Ford calling, leader of the Ontario PCs. You can reach our team at 1-800-903-6453 or email [email protected]. I’m inviting you, your family, and friends to a rally in Toronto to get it done. It’s Wednesday June the First at the Toronto Congress Centre 650 Dixon Road in Etobicoke at 7 p.m. and there is no cost. That’s Wednesday June the First at the Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Road and doors open at 7p.m. With your help, our PC Party is building Ontario with keeping costs down for families like yours. Head to OntarioPC.ca.”

We played the audio invite to the cops and “Zack” and even provided them with a written transcription. And their response? Leave the premises immediately or face trespassing charges. (And to think we even brought along a cherry cheesecake for the Premier!)

But here’s the big mystery: no reason was given for us being declared persona non grata. This was truly baffling given that in previous years we were always welcomed with open arms to Ford Nation events.

So, we can only speculate: is our exclusion due to our coverage of “Yahoo Nation” – i.e., the former Ford supporters who have been protesting for more than two years on the lawns of Queen’s Park due to the oppressive COVID-19 lockdowns?

Well, if that is the case, talk about shooting the messenger! Sorry, Premier Ford, but Rebel News is not in the business of providing public relations for you. If you don’t like what's being said about you by your former supporters that you betrayed (remember the 2018 campaign slogans of “Ontario: Open for Business” and “For the People”?) then that’s your problem, not ours.

In any event, hope you had a swell party nevertheless. But to paraphrase a classic line from Seinfeld: “No cheesecake for you!”