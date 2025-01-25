Doug Ford to call snap election, seeking 'mandate from the people' to counter U.S. trade threats

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford informed Ontarians that he will be calling an election early next week — and that he is expecting more of their support than ever.

"We need a mandate from the people to fight against Donald Trump’s tariffs, the attack he is coming against our families, our businesses, our communities, and with a strong mandate we will be able to fight with Donald Trump and make sure we stop the tariffs," Ford said.

"It may take investing tens of billions of dollars. We’ll do tens of billions of dollars. It’s no different than during the pandemic… I will do whatever it takes to protect the people of Ontario… because we’re the engine of Canada, protecting all Canadians."

On Friday's Rebel Roundup Livestream, David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini convened to answer the question, will this snap election work as intended?

"If we look back on the 2022 election, if memory serves me correctly, there was a 40% voter turnout during that election," reminded Tamara Ugolini. "Why he thinks there’s going to be… an even larger turnout this time around, during a snap election with so much happening in the political landscape, and that he will somehow get more of a majority government… it completely eludes me."

The threat of a Canada-U.S. trade war has been heightening leading up to the inauguration of President Donald Trump, with many having expected him to put tariffs in place as early as his first day in office. However, other sources, including Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, say we could expect them as late as April 1st.

"If you are going to build the case that you need a mandate to fight Donald Trump's tariffs that are gonna hurt Ontario, can you not wait until February 1st? Or, if Danielle Smith is correct, April 1st?" pointed out David Menzies. "It might not happen. We don't know if these are negotiating ploys… Once it’s a reality, then maybe you have some solid ground to say, 'I need a mandate.' But right now, it's just speculation, isn't it?"

