Dove joins forces with ‘fat liberation’ activist who canceled a white student over a misheard remark

Zyahna Bryant/Instagram

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Dove is making waves with its new “fat liberation” campaign in collaboration with Zyahna Bryant, a Black Lives Matter activist known for a controversial incident involving accusations against a fellow student, Morgan Bettinger.

The move has prompted many on social media to remark that Dove might be shooting itself in the foot by “pulling a Bud Light,” referring to when the popular beer brand teamed up with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote their product on the platform. The partnership led to a significant decline in the company’s stock as Bud Light drinkers signaled their distaste for the company’s embrace of woke ideology.

Last week, Bryant expressed her excitement on Instagram about becoming a Dove ambassador and championing "fat liberation.”

Dove has gone completely woke. Meet “fat liberation” activist Zyahna Bryant, the new face of the company. She ruined the life of a white student, Morgan Bettinger, over a misheard remark. pic.twitter.com/DmXAnPOdGV — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 14, 2023

In 2020, Bryant claimed that Bettinger, during a Charlottesville rally, had said that George Floyd protesters would be "good speed bumps." This claim led to a media storm and a campaign for Bettinger's expulsion from the University of Virginia, as detailed by Reason Magazine.

Bettinger’s side of the story, however, paints a different picture: she had been driving home, expressed gratitude to a truck driver for blocking the street and keeping protesters safe. The controversy escalated when investigation results from the university’s Office for Equal Opportunity and Civil Rights found inconsistencies in Bryant's allegations. Although Bettinger graduated, her reputation suffered greatly.

Despite the controversy, Bryant's partnership with Dove continues as she promotes the Campaign for Size Freedom on Instagram, encouraging followers to share their views on "fat liberation."