Dover migrant crisis journalist Steve Laws on why he's running for office

In this report, I interview a rising star in the political sphere, Steve Laws, who is now standing as a political candidate in the by-election at Southend West for the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP).



Steve's main focus is tackling illegal immigration where the UK has seen breaking records of over 20,000 illegal migrant crossings since the beginning of the year from Calais to Dover.



Steve's pledge is to tackle this issue head on and has been documenting the crossings for over a number of years as a boots on the ground journalist.

You can see the work Steve has collated via his website Stevelawsreport.co.uk and by following him on Twitter @Steve_Laws_.