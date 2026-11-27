Dr. Charles Hoffe on medical freedom, Bill 36 and the danger of staying silent: the full speech from Rebel News LIVE! Vancouver
The Lytton family doctor says B.C.'s health-professions law threatens free speech in medicine, and urges the Vancouver crowd not to stay silent.
Watch a free teaser of the speech
Dr. Charles Hoffe took the stage at Rebel News LIVE! Vancouver to talk about medical freedom, in the same church where he first spoke to students in 2021. The family doctor has practised in Lytton, B.C., since 1993.
B.C.'s Bill 36, Hoffe argued, lets regulators punish health professionals over "misinformation" and suspend licences on anonymous complaints. He called that arbitrary and said it leaves doctors unable to tell patients what they really think.
Hoffe also described the misinformation charges he says the College of Physicians and Surgeons laid against him over his COVID-era warnings. He said medicine cannot progress without free speech, citing thalidomide as proof that health authorities get things wrong.
He closed by urging the crowd not to stay silent or leave Canada, telling them fear is what controlled people during the pandemic and that "silence is consent."
The full speech is available now to RebelNews+ members.
Not a member yet? Join RebelNews+ for $8 a month and get the shows, the documentaries and the full-length speeches from Rebel News LIVE!
Watch a teaser from Dr. Charles Hoffe's full speech:
RebelNews+ Clips
RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.
Subscribe now to get the full experience!https://rebelnewsplus.com/