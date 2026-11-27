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Dr. Charles Hoffe took the stage at Rebel News LIVE! Vancouver to talk about medical freedom, in the same church where he first spoke to students in 2021. The family doctor has practised in Lytton, B.C., since 1993.

B.C.'s Bill 36, Hoffe argued, lets regulators punish health professionals over "misinformation" and suspend licences on anonymous complaints. He called that arbitrary and said it leaves doctors unable to tell patients what they really think.

Hoffe also described the misinformation charges he says the College of Physicians and Surgeons laid against him over his COVID-era warnings. He said medicine cannot progress without free speech, citing thalidomide as proof that health authorities get things wrong.

He closed by urging the crowd not to stay silent or leave Canada, telling them fear is what controlled people during the pandemic and that "silence is consent."

The full speech is available now to RebelNews+ members.

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Watch a teaser from Dr. Charles Hoffe's full speech: