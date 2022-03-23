Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Dr. James Lindsay joins Ezra Levant to talk Critical Race Theory — a.k.a. Race Marxism

Dr. James Lindsay joined Ezra to discuss his recently-released book, entitled 'Race Marxism: The Truth About Critical Race Theory and Praxis'

  • March 23, 2022

Dr. James Lindsay (follow @ConceptualJames on Twitter) is an American-born author, mathematician, and professional troublemaker, who has written six books spanning a range of subjects including religion, the philosophy of science and postmodern theory. He is a leading expert on critical race theory, which led him to reject it completely.

