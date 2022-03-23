Dr. James Lindsay joins Ezra Levant to talk Critical Race Theory — a.k.a. Race Marxism
Dr. James Lindsay joined Ezra to discuss his recently-released book, entitled 'Race Marxism: The Truth About Critical Race Theory and Praxis'
Dr. James Lindsay (follow @ConceptualJames on Twitter) is an American-born author, mathematician, and professional troublemaker, who has written six books spanning a range of subjects including religion, the philosophy of science and postmodern theory. He is a leading expert on critical race theory, which led him to reject it completely.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Dr. James Lindsay joined Ezra to discuss his recently-released book, entitled Race Marxism: The Truth About Critical Race Theory and Praxis.
- By Dakota Christensen
