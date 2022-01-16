Dr. James Lindsay joins Ezra Levant to talk Ray Epps, Canada's missing opposition and conspiracies

  • By Rebel News
  • January 16, 2022

James Lindsay (follow @ConceptualJames on Twitter) is an American-born author, mathematician, and professional troublemaker, who has written six books spanning a range of subjects including religion, the philosophy of science and postmodern theory. He is a leading expert on critical race theory, which led him to reject it completely.

In this interview, he joins Ezra Levant to discuss Ray Epps, Rand Paul's grilling of Dr. Fauci, Canada's missing opposition, George Soros, investigating conspiracies and the “doom pill”.

