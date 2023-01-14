Dr. James Lindsay: ‘Why does the UN need five-year-olds on board with their agenda?’

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on January 13, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Dr. James Lindsay, an American author and cultural critic, to prepare for his trip to the World Economic Forum summit in Davos.

Ezra asked for Dr. Lindsay’s advice on “inappropriate, illegal, disobedient and contrarian questions” to ask the elites who know what’s happening inside the WEF meetings.

These were some of his suggestions:

Frankly, you've got to ask them about words that they use mean, they've got a, you know, an army of buzzwords, sustainability is probably the hottest ticket item, but resilience and inclusion and these kinds of words we become familiar with having a toxic aura around them. What's the relationship between the World Economic Forum, the United Nations and its so-called Agenda 2030 to transform our world? Do you intend to teach five-year-olds to try to meet the United Nations' sustainable development goals agenda? And why are five-year-olds necessary to get on board with this agenda to solve world problems?

Dr. Lindsay explained that the United Nations, or UNESCO more specifically, has put out a number of documents in the last 2 to 3 years saying that all higher education institutions and all primary and secondary schools need to be bent toward teaching sustainable development goals.

“[There are] literally Children in kindergarten being taught what is world hunger. This is an agenda item that's not just coming down from UNESCO but has now been repeated by the National Education Association Foundation in the United States in official documents and putting out a booklet of curriculum.”