Dr. Leslyn Lewis speaks to a capacity crowd in North Van as part of BC campaign junket

Leslyn Lewis, the rookie Member of Parliament for Haldimand—Norfolk, recently took her campaign for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada to North Vancouver.

Lewis filled a room at the Seymour Golf and Country Club for a meet and greet and an open, unscripted question and answer session. The stop was part of a B.C. tour for Lewis, who had been in the Fraser Valley earlier in the week, before heading east to campaign stops in New Brunswick and Quebec.

Lewis sat down with us to answer tough questions about divisions in the Conservative Party and her plan to heal them. Lewis also responded to criticism about the party's failure to oppose a ban on conversion therapy.

Opponents of the current legislation say the law, as it is written, leaves the door open to the prosecution of parents who seek counselling for their children who are struggling with gender dysphoria if that counselling is not gender-affirming or if the counselling reflects biblically orthodox teaching with respect to gender norms.

Our comprehensive interview with Lewis touched on the convoy to Ottawa, critical race theory and the World Economic Forum.

