Dr. McCullough: ‘No opportunity to become educated on COVID-19 and no chance at all to ask questions’
Cardiologist, Dr. McCullough discusses why some of his conferences are being cancelled, along with the topic of COVID-19 vaccination and ‘sudden death.’
Experts who have a different line of thinking than the dominant ones are not only ostracized but risk losing the totality of what has built up during their career.
Freedom of expression is not an option for these scientists, which is why it is important to sign our petition against medical censorship at StopTheCensorship.ca.
In this report you will be able to hear from an expert who spoke out since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. Peter McCullough.
The latter is an internist, Cardiologist, Epidemiologist, and the Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has dozens of peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Dr. McCullough, also helps to fight against medical censorship with the help of other colleagues in the medical field. He undertook a conference tour on COVID-19 vaccines across several countries. Curiously, many of these events were cancelled by Eventbrite without knowing the real reason.
The media doesn’t show you the reality of what is going on pic.twitter.com/uoe0pSCF6j— Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) January 23, 2023
Furthermore, the media, in association with members of the medical field, are trying to normalize the increase in the number of heart attacks and stroke within the population.
A doctor did mention on air at CBC that now we are facing a 'stroke season.'
Today Dr. McCullough is explaining the new reality we are facing.
A STROKE season ?— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 26, 2023
Which kind of doctor is this? pic.twitter.com/J2jmStLTqj
Also, Dr. McCullough explains why several of his conferences have been cancelled and he provides more detail on the strange phenomenon observed in sudden death and the increase in heart disease.
- By Ezra Levant
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
