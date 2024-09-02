Dr. Ryan Cole Slams WHO and FDA as Corrupt at CPAC Mexico: "Follow the Money"

E-transfer (Canada):

‘FDA is captured by the pharmaceutical industry’ says Dr. Ryan Cole during an exclusive interview with Rebel News at the CPAC Mexico.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Mexico, Dr. Ryan Cole, a well-known pathologist who faced significant censorship during the pandemic, spoke candidly about his experiences and the state of public health.

Discussing the restrictions on his medical license, Cole revealed, "I was attacked by the state of Washington. No patients complained. In fact, they put in the chart notes, 'Thank you for helping them.'" He pointed out that these attacks were driven by vested interests, noting, "The CEO of a local health system, who walked away with $10 million as a bonus, complained against my license."

Cole criticized the corruption within medical boards, stating, "The boards of medicine are broken and controlled by bigger entities telling them what to do." Despite the restrictions, he remains defiant, asserting, "I don’t care. These are communists breaking the law and violating my right to free speech."

Reflecting on his unexpected prominence, Cole admitted, "Never did I think I would be in this situation. I have a deep scientific background, and I felt compelled to speak out when I saw harmful treatments being promoted." He criticized the pandemic response and the financial motives behind it, emphasizing, "Follow the money. Our FDA is captured by the pharmaceutical industry."

He also condemned the World Health Organization’s handling of various health crises, labeling the Monkeypox emergency declaration as "a joke" and a "farce." According to Cole, "The only people at risk are specific populations in certain regions, not the general public."

Cole addressed the loss of trust in health institutions, noting, "Trust in physicians dropped from 71% to 40% because of what happened during the pandemic." He believes rebuilding trust will require creating new systems rather than relying on existing broken ones, advising, "Vote with your money. Seek out independent practitioners who treat you with respect."

In his final comments, Cole urged people to think critically and independently, stating, "Open your eyes, look around, and think logically. If it seems absurd, it probably is."