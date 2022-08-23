Drag queen storytime: Exposing children to over-sexualized and stereotypical depictions of women

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 22, 2022.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid interviewed Rebel News reporter Selene Galas about a drag event she attended at the Calgary Public Library called “Drag queen story time.”

Selene talked about how even the content of the books read at the event was about sexuality and gender identity, including titles like Sparkle Boy and My Two Dads and Me. She said the hardest part for her was to see parents willingly bring their children and sit with them while they listened to topics far beyond their years that could only confuse them.

Sheila echoed her concerns, “For some of these kids, they’re just starting to be self-aware! And already we’re starting to confuse them about things and I worry so much about what I think is a societal experiment on the youngest and most vulnerable amongst us.”

The two discussed how drag queens paint women as cartoonish costumes that exaggerate female stereotypes, while the same side of the debate that encourages these drag queen story time events has been actively trying to tear down any gender norms or stereotypes about women for years, calling them sexist by nature. Selene pointed out how these drag queens receive encouragement while exposing their “fake body parts” around children, while the same behaviour from real women would be deemed inappropriate.