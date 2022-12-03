Drama-queen journalists hold panel because of mean tweets, but why are they receiving so many?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 2, 2022.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant reacted to a panel discussion at a journalism school, in which government-backed journalists preached to students about the ‘dangers’ of free speech, and compared their experiences with mean tweets to those of soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder.

One student showed her virtue by saying that she was against Twitter, the social media app which has recently come under fire by leftists after being bought by Tesla founder Elon Musk, who has removed much of the censorship from the platform. Rachel Gilmore from Global News responded, also denouncing Twitter. Ironically, Gilmore is an avid user of the Chinese spyware app, TikTok, for her journalism.

Ezra commented on how the journalists spent all their time criticizing their audience, instead of questioning why they were on the receiving end of so much criticism.

“There was not one second of self-reflection, not one second to [ask], why are we engendered such hate? Now, by the way, I don’t promote hate… but hate is a natural human emotion that comes from a genuine sense of grievance. If someone has a grievance that has not been met, that grievance will not be solved by telling them to shut up,” he said.

Ezra went on to say that a reason many Canadians have grievances against the media is that they see that it’s biased, and in bed with the government.

“The CBC has already silenced the comment sections, now they want to silence the rest of you,” he said.