Drink the sewage water and you'll be happy: Marc Morano on Bill Gates and the enduring climate emergency

On the latest episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot on Twitter) called in to talk about the natural instincts of our lockdown rulers.

Here's a bit of what Marc had to say:

“John Kerry... said we had nine years left to save the planet. That is what's driving all of this. Now — that's on one hand, that's an ideology... disguised as science.

“On the other [hand], interestingly enough, Bill Gates is now the largest farm owner in America.

“So you start wondering and you heard reports earlier, years ago, of [George] Soros buying up coal plants that were going offline. The theory at the time was maybe he was buying coal plants in order — you know, once they're all shut down — he'll have a monopoly once they're needed if wind and solar are mandated and fail — as backups.

“So part of it is, I think it's just an ideology of central planning and they're always looking for some justifications, and the COVID lockdowns have been a great one, as we've seen during the last year.

“But the climate is an enduring one, and I'm sure COVID will be too, but it's an enduring one of what their natural instinct is — they don't like the idea, the messiness of human freedom and living. They want to put us all in cities, they want to pack us in, they want to have us own nothing... and they want... to regulate literally every aspect of our lives.”