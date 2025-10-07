RAW: Duelling pro- and anti-Israel protests at Concordia on Oct. 7 anniversary

A heavy police presence, including officers clad in riot gear, was on hand as a pair of demonstrations took over a portion of Montreal on the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack against Israel.

  October 07, 2025

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie and videographer Guillaume Roy are covering a pair of demonstrations in Montreal on Tuesday, where duelling pro- and anti-Israel rallies were held on the second anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack against Israel.

The rallies were held near Concordia University, which was closed and had private security deployed alongside a heavy police presence.

While those among the pro-Israel crowd remained peaceful, waving Quebec flags and carrying placards calling for a return of hostages still held by Hamas, the anti-Israel rally became violent.

“The pro-Hamas crowd has returned in front of Concordia University,” Alexa wrote on X while covering the event. “Police warned them after observing illegal activity and instructed them to stop.”

She later captured footage of heavily armed riot police marching to the area after incendiary devices were set off among the anti-Israel group.

The raucous demonstration shifted to another prominent school, McGill University, where fireworks were set off and the anti-Israel protesters broke through the police line and entered the campus.

Rebel News will have more coverage from the duelling demonstrations in the coming days as our Quebec team compiles a full report.

