Dutch legacy media obsesses over independent media covering Farmer Rebellion

The mainstream media in the Netherlands are intimidated by our presence.

As the Dutch government pursues overarching climate policies, which could end up seeing farmers giving up their land to the state, the mainstream media has for lack of a better term, turned a blind eye.

When Rebel News decided to send a team of reporters over to Holland to cover the farmer uprising, the mainstream media in Holland decided to go on the attack and call us “fake news” and “disinformation”.

This, however, just proves that Rebel News are once again over the line, where the elephant in the room is of course the current crisis happening in the Netherlands which, in turn could affect the rest of Europe and beyond.

In our report today, we go through how the media here in Holland is just as corrupt as they are throughout the West.