Dying for a diagnosis — the tragedy of Interior Health’s waitlists

In British Columbia, politicians love to talk about “universal health care.” But what they don’t talk about is universal suffering—because in the Interior Health region alone, 1,586 patients died last year while waiting for medical imaging or elective surgery. Not while being treated. Not in recovery. They died waiting for the help that never came.

These numbers weren’t released voluntarily. They were pried loose through freedom of information requests filed by SecondStreet.org—a think tank doing the work the media and health bureaucrats won’t.

Let’s look at what the government doesn’t want you to see.

In 2024–25, 1,364 patients died while waiting for diagnostic imaging—the scans and tests that doctors use to identify strokes, tumors, aneurysms, and cardiac abnormalities.

The breakdown:

584 patients were waiting for CT scans —critical for identifying cancers, internal bleeding, or signs of stroke.

302 were waiting for ultrasounds or vascular imaging —tests used for abdominal pain, heart failure, blood clots, and liver disease.

158 needed an echocardiogram , a test used to diagnose heart valve failure or cardiomyopathy.

151 were waiting for MRIs , which can detect spinal cord injuries, brain tumors, and multiple sclerosis.

Other deaths occurred while waiting for: Interventional radiology (57) – Often for procedures like draining infected fluid or inserting stents. X-rays (36) – Basic, but still diagnostic. Nuclear medicine (35) – Used to scan for cancer, thyroid disease, or bone damage. Mammography (29) – Breast cancer detection. Bone density tests (28) – Often used to assess osteoporosis risk.



Nearly 40% of those who died had already waited longer than the priority wait time set by the province for their procedure. Almost half were labeled as Priority Level 5 or “Unknown”—which, in plain English, means they were deprioritized or simply fell through the cracks.

Another 222 patients died while waiting for surgery. These weren’t obscure procedures. These were common, often life-changing interventions.

Top procedures cancelled due to death:

Cataract surgery: 86 deaths – That’s nearly 40% of the surgical waitlist deaths. Left untreated, cataracts can lead to blindness and life-altering falls.

Knee replacements: 17 deaths – People left in debilitating pain, immobile, vulnerable to complications like blood clots or infections.

Stent insertions/removals: 13 deaths – A red flag for cardiac patients with narrowed or blocked arteries.

Pacemaker insertions, gallbladder removals, hernia repairs—all represented among the other 59 procedures impacted, though specifics under 10 cases were suppressed in the data for privacy reasons.

And again—38% of these patients had waited longer than the clinical benchmark for their procedure. Benchmarks that are already generous by most standards.

Interior Health claims it can’t say if these patients died because they waited too long—because they don’t track the cause of death. But that’s the trick, isn’t it? If you don’t track it, you can’t be blamed for it.

This is the bureaucratic equivalent of sticking your fingers in your ears and yelling “la la la.” And meanwhile, Canadians die waiting for care they were promised was “universal” and “world class.”

The health care system in British Columbia—and across Canada—is not just overburdened. It is collapsing. People are dying for lack of a CT scan. Going blind waiting for eye surgery. Spending their final weeks in pain instead of recovery.

This isn’t just a matter of money. Interior Health gets plenty. What it lacks is accountability, innovation, and the courage to admit that rationed care by waitlist is killing people.

This is a system that’s abandoned its patients while adding more patients at record numbers. And the worst part?

It was entirely predictable.