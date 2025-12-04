'Early retirement' or pressure cooker exit? Cobourg police chief steps down as safety concerns boil over

Cobourg police Chief Paul VandeGraaf (pronouns listed as he/him) has announced he will step down in June 2026, a move that comes after years of mounting public concern over crime, street safety and visible open-air drug use in the community.

🚨 BREAKING: Cobourg Police Chief Paul VandeGraaf (he/him) resigns amid public outrage over his proposed 20.5% budget hike



Though his exact final day has yet to be confirmed, calls for his resignation have only intensified in recent months.

At a Cobourg Police Services Board (CPSB) meeting Wednesday night, Chair Adam Bureau praised VandeGraaf as an “innovative leader in policing” whose legacy includes strengthening small and mid-sized police services across Ontario. Bureau lauded the chief for his “compassionate approaches” and “unyielding commitment to the members of the police service.”

Yet, many Cobourg residents may not share that view.

Community members have long expressed frustration over inaction on local crime and the chief’s repeated insistence that feelings of insecurity could be dismissed as merely “being unnerved,” a line he delivered at a 2023 board meeting that left residents feeling gaslit and unheard.

Calls for his resignation heightened this past summer and have only intensified since.

VandeGraaf, in his own statement, framed his decision as a personal one: a chance to devote more time to his family after a career that “has been all-consuming and has deprived my family of a husband and a father.” While he thanked colleagues, boards, and community partners, it can be argued that his tenure has left streets less safe and public trust eroded.

This resignation, dressed up as ‘early retirement,’ is set over three years in advance. It comes less than 18 months after the police services board renewed VandeGraaf’s contract until 2029 — an announcement now scrubbed from the Cobourg police website.

“The Cobourg Police Service Board is pleased to announce the renewal of Chief of Police Paul VandeGraaf’s contract until 2029. After careful consideration and evaluation, the Board has unanimously agreed to extend his tenure, recognizing his exceptional leadership and commitment to our community,” the July 2024 announcement read.

“Chief VandeGraaf’s contract has been renewed for an additional term, ensuring continuity and stability in the police service.”

Notably, Cobourg’s deputy mayor also sits on the board, alongside Chair and Councillor Bureau.

After years of what many describe as tone policing over action, the community may be demanding a new approach — one that prioritizes tangible safety outcomes over optics and semantics.