Eby pins measles outbreak on 'anti-vax' politicians, ignores declining trust in health authorities

This week, B.C. Premier David Eby blamed the uptick in measles cases across Canada on politicians promoting anti-vax "recklessness," reported The Canadian Press.

"This is the sadly predictable outcome of some recklessness, frankly, on the parts of some politicians in terms of questioning vaccine safety and ensuring that people are supported in accessing vaccines," said Premier Eby.

On yesterday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey delved into the history of mismanagement by Canadian health authorities, which they suggest may be more to blame for growing vaccine hesitancy than any politician.

"I would wager to bet that, in fact, it’s public health and their handling of pandemic response, and their villification of people who opted to take a more wait-and-see approach…that is more to blame for any sort of 'vaccine hesitancy' that has now grown," said Tamara Ugolini.

"There's obviously a huge lack of public trust, and it doesn't just spill over to the measles, if you look at the flu stats, for example," said Drea Humphrey, "because, you remember, the flu just disappeared during COVID, and then all of a sudden it came back and you needed the flu shot again. Well, those [vaccination] rates have tanked completely."