Eco-activists say to expect pipeline bombings — but it's the Proud Boys on Canada's terrorism list

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at Extinction Rebellion Canada's defence of David Suzuki's comments about blowing up pipelines.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“But the video I just showed you was the sum totality, in all of Canada, of any Proud Boys public activity, at all, full stop, that’s it. Pretty mild. No swearing, let alone punching or terrorism. “And I tell you all this because, as you already know, Trudeau put the Proud Boys on the official list of terrorist groups in Canada. Along with Al Qaida and ISIS. “So it’s not just Facebook’s dangerous list. It’s on a real list of terrorists, according to the Canadian government. “I’m not sure how that’s done, given that the Proud Boys are an unincorporated identity — it would be like putting another one of Gavin’s inventions, “hipsters” on the list. Hipsters are a thing, I guess, but it’s not really a list, with a membership. What does it mean — the wrong tattoo? They wear a certain kind of golf shirt. Is that it?

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.