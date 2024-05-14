Edmonton mayor says he was disturbed by Edmonton police's actions against anti-Israel protesters

The Canadian Press / Jason Franson

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi gave his two cents on how the University of Alberta and police responded to an anti-Israel encampment early Saturday morning, saying he was "disturbed" by what he saw.

"You know, universities have always been a space where protest is allowed," Sohi began. "Where space is created for ideas to be debated and discussed, and there's so much pain going on in this world, particularly the images coming out of Gaza that are causing a lot of pain here in the community. People are rightfully frustrated and they want action, and they want to express how they feel about the situation."

I've watched this video several times and enjoy it more each time.



These vagrants of the Third Reich don't have to go home but they can't stay on campus.

https://t.co/3LU5lxQ0aY — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 11, 2024

"... I saw some of the images as well, how this protest was handled. People are asking for accountability from the University of Alberta as well as the Edmonton police commission, they have every right to do so."

When asked by the host of Edmonton AM if he was disturbed by what he saw, Sohi said "Yes, obviously."

"You don't want to see that kind of imagery... We will definitely reach out to the University of Alberta as well as the police commission."

According to the University of Alberta's president, less than 25 percent of those occupying the illegal camp were students at the institution.

Edmonton police helped the university in enforcing the Trespass to Property Act last week. The occupants of the 40-tent encampment were warned before police took action.

They were warned thrice in Edmonton about their violations of the trespass act before the police moved and cleared away Hitler's Hobos so they didn't ruin the grass with their squatters camp.

President of the university Bill Flanagan noted that "peaceful protests are welcome on our university campuses—but they must also proceed in accordance with the university’s policies. And they cannot violate the law or public safety regulations."

Protests continue across Canadian university campuses, with several new encampments popping up in the past couple of days alone. Protests have largely been allowed to continue in other provinces, with Edmonton and Calgary’s protests being the only ones that were quickly quashed.