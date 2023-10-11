Edmonton's Hamas rally: A 'street party with music' with speakers 'calling for genocide'

E-transfer (Canada):

On The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid joined Ezra to share her experience attending a Hamas rally in Edmonton, Alberta during the Thanksgiving weekend.

"I thought knowing what we know now about the horrors and the atrocities of what unfolded in Israel at the hands of Hamas terrorists, I thought there is no possible way that this will have a good turnout," Sheila pointed out.

"I saw hundreds of people absolutely jubilant about the atrocities unfolding in Israel. It literally was a street party with music. A car parade with flags waving something like what you would have seen during the Freedom Convoy."

After watching a clip of the rally, Ezra said:

It's a party, it's a festival. What are they celebrating? They they didn't retake one inch of land, by the way. I mean, they did for a few hours. So what was accomplished? What was done? What are they celebrating? The only thing that was accomplished was mass murder, rape, torture, kidnaping, hostage taking, humiliation and anti-Semitism. There's nothing else that happened. That's what they're celebrating. This was not a victory for Palestinians in terms of getting them more rights, getting them more land. This was not a step. This was only the degradation and the torture. And like I said, the worst day for Jewish slaughter since the Holocaust. That is the only thing that happened, and that is precisely what they were celebrating in Edmonton.

"Yes, and it kept growing as the night went on. I stayed there for about an hour. That was all I could take. There were speakers openly calling for genocide," said Sheila. "I acknowledge that Michael Cooper, a conservative MP, was there also taking video footage. There were chants of 'from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.' What they mean is not free of oppression, but free of Jews. That's a call to genocide. The speaker said it was a human right to violently resist the Israelis.

"Now, the Israelis are not in Gaza, so it's not a human right to go into Israel, butcher families, behead babies, rape women. Kill children in front of their fathers. That's what we saw unfolding in Israel, and that's what they were celebrating."

