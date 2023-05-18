Edmonton's mayor stayed in $2600/night suite at UN climate conference
Sohi's former boss, Justin Trudeau, recently came under scrutiny for his use of a $6000/night hotel room to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.
A room cost of USD 7700 for four nights' accommodations was uncovered through access filings into Amarjeet Sohi's expense claims regarding his attendance at the United Nation's climate change summit in November 2022.
GUNTER: Optics not good on Sohi's trip to COP27 in Egypt when many issues loom at home https://t.co/F9kaXTPIPf— Edmonton Sun (@Edmontonsun) November 17, 2022
The conference, held annually in early winter, was hosted in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm E-Shaikh from Nov 6-20, 2022.
Now is the time for bold action on climate change. And #yeg has an important role to play.— Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) October 1, 2021
🧵 12 practical and concrete actions I will take as your Mayor to tackle climate change. #SohiForMayor
The former Natural Resources Minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's first cabinet was elected mayor of Alberta's capital city in October 2021.
Edmonton's mayor and staff spent nearly $22,000 on COP 27 trip to Egypt #yeg https://t.co/Hr7QMmYkMZ— Edmonton Journal (@edmontonjournal) January 6, 2023
Sohi billed the taxpayer $22,000 for the city's delegation to Egypt; however, the more detailed breakdown of his expenses, including the four-night USD 7757 stay in the "bright and breezy" room, was made available through exclusive access to filings by Rebel News.
Sohi's former boss, Justin Trudeau, recently came under scrutiny for his use of a $6000/night hotel room to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.
Conservative leader @PierrePoilievre asks PM Justin Trudeau about the $6000 per night hotel room while the PM was in the UK.— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) November 2, 2022
Trudeau responds by asking why Poilievre won’t condemn Ontario Premier Ford’s use of the notwithstanding clause to prevent the Teacher’s Strike. pic.twitter.com/fwjKrrcjzd
To support Rebel News' independent access to information and research costs, click here to donate.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
PETITION: No Green Reset
21,415 signatures
Goal: 25,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.