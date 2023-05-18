Edmonton's mayor stayed in $2600/night suite at UN climate conference

Sohi's former boss, Justin Trudeau, recently came under scrutiny for his use of a $6000/night hotel room to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

A room cost of USD 7700 for four nights' accommodations was uncovered through access filings into Amarjeet Sohi's expense claims regarding his attendance at the United Nation's climate change summit in November 2022.

The conference, held annually in early winter, was hosted in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm E-Shaikh from Nov 6-20, 2022.

The former Natural Resources Minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's first cabinet was elected mayor of Alberta's capital city in October 2021.

Sohi billed the taxpayer $22,000 for the city's delegation to Egypt; however, the more detailed breakdown of his expenses, including the four-night USD 7757 stay in the "bright and breezy" room, was made available through exclusive access to filings by Rebel News.

