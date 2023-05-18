Edmonton's mayor stayed in $2600/night suite at UN climate conference

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 21,415 signatures

Goal: 25,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

A room cost of USD 7700 for four nights' accommodations was uncovered through access filings into Amarjeet Sohi's expense claims regarding his attendance at the United Nation's climate change summit in November 2022.

GUNTER: Optics not good on Sohi's trip to COP27 in Egypt when many issues loom at home https://t.co/F9kaXTPIPf — Edmonton Sun (@Edmontonsun) November 17, 2022

The conference, held annually in early winter, was hosted in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm E-Shaikh from Nov 6-20, 2022.

Now is the time for bold action on climate change. And #yeg has an important role to play.



🧵 12 practical and concrete actions I will take as your Mayor to tackle climate change. #SohiForMayor — Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) October 1, 2021

The former Natural Resources Minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's first cabinet was elected mayor of Alberta's capital city in October 2021.

Edmonton's mayor and staff spent nearly $22,000 on COP 27 trip to Egypt #yeg https://t.co/Hr7QMmYkMZ — Edmonton Journal (@edmontonjournal) January 6, 2023

Sohi billed the taxpayer $22,000 for the city's delegation to Egypt; however, the more detailed breakdown of his expenses, including the four-night USD 7757 stay in the "bright and breezy" room, was made available through exclusive access to filings by Rebel News.

Sohi's former boss, Justin Trudeau, recently came under scrutiny for his use of a $6000/night hotel room to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

Conservative leader @PierrePoilievre asks PM Justin Trudeau about the $6000 per night hotel room while the PM was in the UK.



Trudeau responds by asking why Poilievre won’t condemn Ontario Premier Ford’s use of the notwithstanding clause to prevent the Teacher’s Strike. pic.twitter.com/fwjKrrcjzd — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) November 2, 2022

To support Rebel News' independent access to information and research costs, click here to donate.