Egyptian migrant charged after Molotov cocktail attack on Israeli hostage demonstrators in Colorado

An Egyptian national is in custody following a brutal attack on peaceful demonstrators marching in support of Israeli hostages at the outdoor Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado on Sunday.

Witnesses say the suspect approached the group of people shortly before 1:30 p.m. local time and threw two Molotov cocktails at them, setting several people on fire.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman also reportedly used a makeshift flamethrower in the targeted attack, which the FBI announced it is investigating as an act of terrorism.

After being arrested Sunday afternoon, the suspect told police he wanted to "kill all Zionist people," according to the BBC.

Authorities say that Soliman planned the attack for over a year and searched online to find the gathering of demonstrators supporting Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Police announced that they found 14 other Molotov cocktails in the vicinity of the crime scene.

The suspect appears to be holding molotov cocktails.

Twelve people were injured in the attack, with their ages ranging from 52 to 88, according to law enforcement. Police added that one individual is now in critical condition following the incident.

Soliman is reportedly in the U.S. illegally after entering the country in 2022 and overstaying a non-immigrant visa that expired in February of 2023. He is now facing a federal hate crime charge along with a several other felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder.

Responding to the attack, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement on Monday condemning the suspect and declaring that justice will be severe.

"The Department of Justice has swiftly charged the illegal alien perpetrator of this heinous attack with a federal hate crime and will hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Our prayers are with the victims and our Jewish community across the world," she wrote in part.

The attack in Colorado comes just weeks after two staff members from the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. were murdered in another act of antisemitic violence.