Eight suspected ISIS-linked individuals arrested in U.S. cities after crossing southern border

Eight foreign nationals with suspected ties to ISIS were arrested in recent days across multiple U.S. cities after illegally entering the country through the southern border, according to unnamed immigration enforcement sources cited by the New York Post. The arrests were made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel in New York City, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia over the weekend.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed the arrests in a statement, noting the actions were carried out in close coordination with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force. The individuals are currently detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Sources told NBC that at least two of the suspects entered the U.S. last spring, with one using the Border Patrol app (CBP One) to claim asylum. Critics argue the app, created by the Biden administration, is being used to expedite the mass importation of illegal aliens who abuse the asylum system.

NBC News reported all eight men were from Tajikistan, while the New York Post stated that at least six of those arrested were Russian nationals. The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force had been monitoring the men after becoming aware of a potential terrorist threat originating from central Europe.

Federal border officials claim the suspects were vetted at the border and no flags were raised during initial screenings against existing databases. However, information later surfaced indicating the men's ties to terrorism.

This incident is not the first time terrorists have entered the U.S. through the southern border under the Biden administration. Previous cases include an ISIS terrorist from Uzbekistan, a Hezb-e-Islami terrorist, and an Al-Shabaab terrorist.

The terrorist threat to the U.S. homeland has escalated following the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, as Islamic terrorists from various regions have gathered in the country to rebuild their organizations, leaving the U.S. with limited options for surveillance and disruption of their networks.