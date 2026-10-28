Elbows Up: CRTC pays US data firm $664,842 under no-rival-bid notice for Canadian-content database

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has disclosed a contract valued at $664,842.50 over three years, an estimate that includes options, with the US firm Luminate Data, LLC, dated May 16, 2026 and running to March 31, 2029, for “Ongoing support for Musical Data Management Tool.” The record shows an Advance Contract Award Notice (ACAN), a public notice of intent to award to one supplier, and one bid; no rival came forward by the February 13, 2026 deadline.

The CRTC’s notice on CanadaBuys explains the purpose: “The CRTC is in the final stages of developing a public music database that will provide information on the Canadian content status of musical selections aired in Canada.” The notice says “Luminate (formerly Quansic) was originally selected due to its unique expertise in aggregating, normalizing, and enriching complex music industry data” and that “There are no reasonable alternative sources of supply capable of assuming this work.”

Luminate’s February 2024 release announcing its purchase of Quansic, the CRTC’s original supplier, described it as a Los Angeles company that powers the Billboard charts and a subsidiary of PME TopCo, a joint venture of Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.

The CRTC’s following quarter lists two polling contracts, both call-ups against Public Services and Procurement Canada standing offers: $249,978.17 to Ipsos Limited Partnership dated July 22, 2026 for “Public Opinion Research research services - Series D (Quantitative Research),” and $145,177.72 to Phoenix Strategic Perspectives dated August 14, 2026 for “Quantitative Public Opinion Research (POR) on the CRTC’s Consumer Protection Codes 2026.”

The spending lands while the CRTC’s streaming decision is under ministerial review. On May 21, 2026 the commission set contributions from large online streamers at 15 per cent of Canadian revenues, including the existing 5 per cent base contribution; on June 3 Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller directed it to review that decision; Rebel News reported the same day that the government was backing away from the plan.

The CRTC is led by chairperson and chief executive Vicky Eatrides, appointed for five years from January 5, 2023, announced by then heritage minister Pablo Rodriguez. The records name a buyer, not an approver. Web searches found no donations, party roles or controversy for Eatrides; the Elections Canada database itself could not be queried.

The regulator that decides what counts as Canadian is paying an American company to maintain the data tool behind its music database.