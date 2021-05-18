Elections Nova Scotia seeks “Internet voting solution” for Armed Forces

Elections Nova Scotia is looking for an “Internet voting solution” for Nova Scotia members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The procurement request was posted earlier today.

Nova Scotia's borders are currently closed to non-essential travel and non-permanent residents, and interprovincial travel is tightly controlled. The province's former leader, Stephen McNeil, stepped down earlier this year, and was replaced as premier by MLA Iain Rankin after a Liberal Party leadership race in February.

A few months ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudea's federal Liberals proposed a new socially-distanced voting format with a “temporary” amendment to the Canada Elections Act.

Last fall, the Nova Scotia House of Assembly sat for only 17 minutes before being prorogued by the Liberals.