Elementary students in Philadelphia forced to celebrate Angela Davis in simulated Black Power rally

Elementary school children in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania were forced to celebrate “black communism” in a Black Power rally dedicated to communist Angela Davis.

Christopher Rufo, a journalist dedicated to uncovering the influence of progressive and left-wing ideology in the U.S. education system, released whistleblower documents and spoke to a school source who confirmed that fifth graders at the William D. Kelley School were forced to participate in a social studies curriculum that celebrated communism — particularly “black communism” and its luminaries like Angela Davis, for her fight against “injustice and inequality.”

The fifth graders were required to “‘describe Davis’ early life,’ reflect on her vision of social change, and ‘define communist’—presumably in favorable terms,” Rufo reported.

Rufo added:

At the conclusion of the unit, the teacher led the ten- and eleven-year-old students into the school auditorium to “simulate” a Black Power rally to “free Angela Davis” from prison, where she had once been held while awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy, kidnapping, and murder. The students marched on the stage, holding signs that read “Black Power,” “Jail Trump,” “Free Angela,” and “Black Power Matters.” They chanted about Africa and ancestral power, then shouted “Free Angela! Free Angela!” as they stood at the front of the stage.

Davis, a Communist Party member and winner of the International Lenin Peace Prize awarded by the Soviet Union and named after its founder Vladimir Lenin, is a militant who was charged with aggravated kidnapping and first-degree murder in the death of a California judge. Her supporters argue that she did not pull the trigger in the death of Judge Harold Haley, but critics contend that her incitement to violence was comparable to that of Charles Manson, who was charged and convicted for multiple slayings in the Hollywood Hills done at his urging.

Davis has also been accused of antisemitism over her support over the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS), a movement that seeks to remove Jews from Israel.

Rufo notes that the William D. Kelley School is one of the worst-performing schools in Pennsylvania. Only three per cent of the school’s students are proficient in maths by sixth grade, and nine per cent are proficient in reading. Effectively, only 13 per cent of the school’s students are literate by graduation. 87 per cent of students who enroll in the school graduate without functional literacy.