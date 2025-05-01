Elizabeth May breaks out in song with husband in bizarre spectacle at 'victory' party

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a bizarre musical performance from Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and her husband following Monday's federal election.

Appearing at a victory party at the party's headquarters in B.C. on Monday night, May sung the song "On the Sunny Side of the Street" with her husband in celebration of Liberal Leader Mark Carney's projected victory.

Sheila and Lise criticized May for her cringy musical performance in celebration of the Liberals being triumphant over the Conservatives.

"I think what we are seeing here is the mating ritual for people that vote for the Green Party," joked Lise. "Say what you will about Elizabeth May, I am forever delighted by her antics."

"This just goes to show you the crazy lows that the crazy lefties will go to, and think that this is completely normal," she said.

Critics previously took aim at May after she declared that Canada needs leadership that is willing to tell President Trump to "go pound sand, go suck eggs."

The Green Party leader once again won her riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands on Monday evening, a seat she has held since 2011. May secured 39.1% of the vote over Liberal David Beckham's 31.8%.