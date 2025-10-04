Elizabeth May defends B.C. ostriches — but can't resist a swipe at their 'MAGA' supporters

Green Party leader Elizabeth May has weighed in on the unfolding situation at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., where the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is preparing to cull 400 healthy ostriches.

While expressing concern for what she called an “animal welfare issue,” May noted that her sympathy for the ostriches was less because they had attracted support from so-called “MAGA” individuals.

“This is absolutely astonishing to me, that an animal welfare issue in Canada has garnered the attention of MAGA-type billionaires in the United States, which makes me sympathize with the ostriches less,” she said. “But that doesn’t matter. What matters is we get our facts first, and we don’t have all the facts because CFIA has refused to do the testing.”

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey, joined by independent journalists Chris Dacey and Jonathan Villeneuve, reacted to May’s statement and the uncommon bit of “moral clarity” shining through her staunch anti-Americanism.

“She had, like, a rare moment of moral clarity there, where… she was making sense, and then she just had to keep going,” said Sheila Gunn Reid. “She was like, ‘Oh, RFK winked at one of them, now they gotta die.’”

“Unpopular opinion: I actually like what she said,” said Drea. “She quickly said, ‘It doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter.’ The thing about this is they can’t do what they normally do when they excuse government overreach and keep the vast majority quiet about it. They can’t villify the ostriches; they can’t do that with animals! They can’t make them ‘MAGA ostriches,’ so even she’s like, ‘That doesn’t matter.’”