Elizabeth May urges PM Carney to enforce Digital Services Tax, calls Trump 'a bully'

Leader of the Green Party of Canada, Elizabeth May, held a press conference last weekend, calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to take her advice on how to negotiate with U.S. President Donald Trump. In addition to labelling President Trump “a bully,” “a pirate,” and “a threat to… geopolitical security,” she urged Prime Minister Carney to reinstate and collect the Digital Services Tax.

“Parliament hasn't repealed the law. The law is there,” said May. “As the parliamentary budget officers found, it gets us billions of dollars a year, but it also maintains coherence and allyship with the other nation states within the OECD that are doing the same thing. We mustn't cave. Elbows up. Digital [Services] Tax.”

On yesterday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies reacted to May’s statement for their daily dose of “cringe,” of which she is a repeat offender.

“Green socialist, doesn't understand that that tax is not going to be paid by Netflix,” said Sheila, "it's gonna be paid by you, the Netflix watcher.”

“I still can't believe she's like, ‘We need to get rid of Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji, because we need to keep newspapers alive by having classified sections,’” Sheila continued. “She's like a candlestick maker 30 years after electricity was put into everybody else's house, and she just wants to roll it back. ‘Elbows up!’”