Elon Musk calls for legal action against WSJ over salacious story alleging affair with Google founder's wife

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called for action to be taken against the Wall Street Journal following its publication of a story alleging that the billionaire had an affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, which led to Brin’s divorce.

As previously detailed by Rebel News, Musk vehemently denied the allegations printed in the paper, which reported that Musk “engaged in a brief affair last fall with the wife of Sergey Brin at the Art Basel event in Miami.”

Musk posted a photograph of himself attending a party with Brin on the day he made the denial, pointing out that he did not have a falling out with the Google co-founder.

“Nicole and Sergey’s divorce has absolutely nothing to do with me,” said Musk, shooting down the rumored affair, referencing Brin and his ex-wife Nicole Shanahan.

“I am sure both Nicole and Sergey would confirm that,” Musk added. “I spoke with both Sergey and Nicole about this and they say the story isn’t coming from them, so [it] must be a case of broken telephone, two or three layers removed. We were not romantically involved in any way.”

Shanahan’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, backed up Musk’s denial. In a statement to Page Six, the attorney shot down the allegations, describing them as “not only an outright lie but also defamatory.”

Musk pointed to the development by publicly suggesting that Shanahan take legal action against the Wall Street Journal for running the story due to the fact that she isn’t a public figure and would have an easier time winning a defamation case in court.

“As a ‘public person,’ standard to win a defamation lawsuit against a news org is almost impossible,” Musk said on Twitter. “They could say I’m Satan and the ‘source’ is their psychic! Nicole is not a public person, so could win. I hope she sues them. @michaelsiconolf has done so many fake hit pieces.”

Nicole is not a public person, so could win. I hope she sues them. @michaelsiconolf has done so many fake hit pieces. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2022

“Moreover, I talked to Sergey yesterday and he says neither he nor anyone he knows has talked to WSJ,” Musk added.

Musk has predicted that his political opponents in the media intend to carry out “character assassination attacks” following his efforts to acquire Twitter, and his vocal support for Republican political candidates like Mayra Flores, whom he voted for, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.