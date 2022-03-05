Elon Musk calls for more oil and gas production 'immediately' amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Build The Keystone XL Pipeline In 2021 Joe Biden pulled the plug on the Keystone XL pipeline, forcing us to rely on Russia for oil. If you agree that it is in North America's best interest to build the pipeline, please sign the petition on this page. 12,237 signatures

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk says that it’s necessary for the world to increase its oil and gas production “in the short term” to deal with the rising cost of energy worldwide.

In a statement on Twitter, the billionaire best known for his development of electric vehicles said, “Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately.”

“Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures,” wrote Musk, adding that while the move would “obviously” have negative affects on Tesla, “sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil and gas exports.”

Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately.



Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil & gas exports. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

Musk made his remarks in response to rising energy costs, which have been severely impacted by sanctions of Russian exports, of which many countries depend on for their energy requirements.

“Increased oil & gas production in the short term is critical or people around the world will be placed under great duress,” said Musk in response to a comment suggesting that politicians in Washington D.C. ought to be listening to his suggestions instead of climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

“This is not a question of money, it is a question of having enough energy to power civilization,” said Musk, emphasizing his point.

In other tweets, Musk expressed his support for both Ukraine and sympathies for the “great people of Russia, who do not want this” — contradicting growing Russophobic sentiment.