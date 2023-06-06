Elon Musk calls for 'new government' in Canada to enact stronger free speech laws

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File, The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick AP Photo/Hans Pennink

By Ezra Levant Stop Bill C-36 Help us stop the world's worst censorship law! 44,131 signatures

Goal: 45,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Elon Musk praised the United States' unique freedom of speech laws while warning that a failure to protect speech will be the downfall of democracy during a conversation with Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Noting it's easy for the U.S. system to be taken for granted, Musk said “it really doesn't exist anywhere else, not even in say Canada.”

Touching on his Canadian upbringing, the Twitter boss pointed out the difference between the neighbouring nations, tell Kennedy “you don't have the free speech rights in Canada that you have in the United States.”

WATCH: @ElonMusk praised the US for its commitment to free speech during a Twitter Spaces with RFK Jr., warning that without free speech, "we don't have a functioning democracy."



MORE: https://t.co/T1wu4GnGv0 pic.twitter.com/ztQiywpI3g — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 6, 2023

“Perhaps a new government in Canada at some point will enact those rights because it's incredibly important,” said Musk, a vocal supporter of the Freedom Convoy. “I think if we don't protect free speech at all costs we don't have a functioning democracy, and if we don't have a functioning democracy nothing else matters.”

In addition to championing protesters fighting against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates, Musk has vowed his purchase of Twitter was to protect free speech and to build his “everything app.”

The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

During the conversation, Kennedy pressed Musk on what caused him to be willing to take huge economic risks to protect a foundational principle of the U.S.

“I love studying history, the history of civilizations, history of all kinds,” Musk replied. “I am of the firm belief that the United States has been the greatest force for benevolence in world history,” he said, noting that the country has made plenty of mistakes but that the good far outweighs the bad.

He continued: