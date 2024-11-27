Elon Musk calls out Australia’s 'Pravda' ABC after chairman's scathing critique of Joe Rogan

X boss slams the ABC after its chairman launches attack on Joe Rogan’s influence in the U.S. media landscape.

Rebel News
  |   November 27, 2024   |   News

Elon Musk has taken aim at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), branding it as the "Pravda" of the Australian government after the ABC chairman Kim Williams made strong remarks about podcast host Joe Rogan.

The comments came following Williams' criticism of Rogan’s influence on American audiences, which he described asdeeply repulsive.”

Williams voiced his concerns during his first Melbourne Press Club address in over a decade. He expressed alarm at Rogan's extensive influence, particularly over male listeners in the United States.

“I am not a consumer or enthusiast about Rogan and his work, Williams said, adding that Rogan and others like him prey on vulnerabilities, anxiety, and uncertainty within society. "They entrepreneur fantasy outcomes and conspiracy outcomes as being a normal part of social narrative," Williams claimed.

Rogan quickly responded to the comments, sharing a clip of Williams’ speech on social media with the messageLOL WUT.Musk then joined in, retweeting Rogan’s post and calling Williams the head of "Australian government-funded media, their Pravda."

Williams, however, remained steadfast in his criticism of Rogan, particularly in relation to his stance on COVID-19 vaccinations, which he had publicly questioned in 2020 and 2021. Williams condemned Rogan’s scepticism, stating, I don’t think people have unlimited license to say what they want, simply because they believe something to be so.”

During the press club address, Williams also urged for greater public investment in the ABC, citing the diminishing funding the broadcaster had received over the past decade. He expressed a desire for the ABC to engage more with younger audiences, highlighting the importance of reconnecting with younger generations for the broadcaster's democratic and cultural responsibility.

Williams' comments have drawn a wave of backlash from Rogan’s supporters, which Williams described as "vicious" and "unbelievably aggressive."

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting.

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-11-27 20:46:27 -0500
    I don’t like Joe Rogan but ABC is much worse. Why? Because they’re far left statists. The same goes for Radio New Zealand National. It’s unlistenable and it’s as bad as the CBC.