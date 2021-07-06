Elon Musk celebrates 100 years of Communism on Chinese social media | Gordon G. Chang

Elon Musk was on the receiving end of criticism recently after he shared a tweet from Chinese state-sponsored media outlet Xinhua News and lavished praise on the accomplishments achieved by the Communist Party.

It wasn't just on Twitter, which is banned in China, where Musk was showing praise for the regime. On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Musk, or his representatives, made a more elaborate statement by changing his page's background to feature a large image celebrating 100 years of the Communist Party of China.

Joining yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss the growing admiration among the West's billionaire and political classes with Chinese-style dictatorship was author and political commentator Gordon G. Chang. Speaking about a column he's written for Newsweek, Gordon told Ezra:

The problem is that we have an administration in Washington — and we've certainly got one in Ottawa — that would like to help the Communist Party. And so, right now, we Americans have got to prevent our president from doing what he would like to do, which is to establish and deepen economic relations [with China]. Now, Biden has done some good things on China, but, nonetheless, he hasn't gone far enough, especially considering the situation that we now face.

